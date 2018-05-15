North Coast Music Festival to feature Miguel, Jamiroquai, DJ Snake among lineup

Jamiroquai performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jamiroquai, Miguel, Axwell Ingrosso, DJ Snake, The Revivalists and Yellow Can will be headlining the North Coast Music Festival when it returns for its ninth incarnation Aug. 31-Sept 2 in Union Park.

Also on tap for “Summer’s Last Stand,” which celebrates all things EDM, funk and hip-hop, will be RL Grime, Smokepurpp, Mura Masa, Vulfpeck, Cashmere Cat, Gramatik and Lil Xan, among others.

Debuting this year will be curated daily showcases. Aux Cord DJs leads the charge on Aug. 31, witha DJ set from The Cool Kids and Joe Freshgoods and a live set by Irish Temple. Lyrical Lemonade with Madeintyo, Warhol.ss and Comethazine are on the bill Sept. 1. On Sept. 2 it’s a Midnight Conspiracy reunion followed by Chicago’s Most Wanted, Porn and Chicken, 2Fac3D, Bentley Dean, Seve Gerard, Ron Carroll and Diz.

Single-day tickets are $45-$75. Three-day passes are $129-$149.

For the complete schedule and tickets visit northcoastfestival.com.