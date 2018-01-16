North Shore’s Olivia Macklin takes off as high-flying stripper on ‘LA to Vegas’

PASADENA, Calif. — Growing up in the northern suburbs, Olivia Macklin says, helped prepare her to play a business-savvy stripper in the new Fox comedy “L.A. to Vegas.”

“Oh my goodness, I know — it’s kind of a strange,” she told the Sun-Times during a chat at the TV Critics Association winter tour. “Well, I think I have a sense of humor about where I grew up. I think ‘Mean Girls’ is based on the high school I attended” — New Trier in Winnetka.

Macklin said she loved growing up where she did, and that she constantly is reminded of home while playing Nichole in the series because “Modern Family” creator Steve Levitan is one of the executive producers.

“I grew up with that kind of John Hughes vibe,” she said. “My mother actually went to school with Steve around that John Hughes time when they were filming all those movies, and that energy is still there. I can feel it.”

Macklin landed the role of Nichole after starring in HBO’s “The Young Pope” and just a year after graduating from Fordham University. Nichole is one of a handful of the colorful characters who commute from Los Angeles to Las Vegas aboard Jackpot Airlines.

Dylan McDermott plays the egocentric Captain Dave, while Kim Matula and Nathan Lee Graham star as put-upon flight attendants. Ed Weeks and Peter Stormare play two of Nichole’s fellow passengers.

Their weekly commute is a lot like regularly taking the same CTA or Metra train in Chicago, she said. You get to know your fellow passengers. Just maybe not as well as the show’s characters do.

“I used to take Metra from Glencoe to Winnetka … and it was always the same people,” she said. “I would see this one girl who worked at the Whole Foods by my house and on the way to work she would wear big hoops, but then would get on the train to go back home, and would put on even bigger hoops. What’s the difference?”

Nichole would be all over the woman’s hoop business. A student at UCLA, she flies to Vegas every weekend to work. Macklin and the writers never play the stripper “with a heart of gold” as the butt of any jokes — although she figures in plenty of the comic stories.

“We say she’s the head stripper in charge. She’s really business-minded and very focused,” Macklin said. “But she’s also very sweet and good-natured and kind of a mama bear. She really cares about the people in her life.”

When Macklin first got the role, she said, she tried to do research but found “there’s really not a lot of comedic strippers out there.” Instead of studying films like “Showgirls,” she went back to women of classic comedy, including Lucille Ball and Mary Tyler Moore.

“I looked for women who could be sexy when they wanted to be and beautiful when they wanted to be, and also funny when they wanted to be, and tough when they wanted to be,” she said.

“LA to Vegas” airs at 8 p.m. Tuesdays on WFLD-Channel 32.

Read more from Curt Wagner at tvshowpatrol.com.

Together at last: McDermott and Mulroney

The decades-long confusion between Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney may be laid to rest — or made worse — when the two actors appear together for the first time in this week’s “LA to Vegas.”

McDermott stars in the Fox comedy as cocky Captain Dave. In the “Two and a Half Pilots” episode airing at 8 p.m. Tuesday, he comes face to face with his rival, Captain Steve, played by Mulroney.

During a session at the TV Critics Association winter tour, McDermott was asked about the 30 years of confusion over their similar names. He recalled a time early in his career when super agent Sue Mengers decided one of them had to change his name.

“I was going to become Mick Dermott,” McDermott said.

McDermott said the joke, which spawned a “Saturday Night Live” skit, often became annoying and led to a bit of a rivalry. But the actors are now friends, he said.

“We had a great time,” he said. “We like each other, which is the biggest shock to me.”