These 4 new books on the ‘Troubles,’ Darwin, Nazi hunters, more are getting buzz

"Say Nothing" author Patrick Radden Keefe will do a reading and answer questions at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave. | Provided photo

Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday, $28.95)

What it’s about: During the violent chapter of Northern Ireland’s history known as the Troubles, a mother of 10 was abducted from home as her children clung to her. Through this case of the missing woman ­ whose killers (the Irish Republican Army) were an open secret — author Patrick Radden Keefe, a staff writer for The New Yorker, retells the violent history that Northern Ireland is still reckoning with.

The buzz: “Tinged with immense sadness, this work never loses sight of the humanity of even those who committed horrible acts in support of what they believed in,” Publishers Weekly says.

Chicago appearance: Keefe will do a reading and answer questions at 7 p.m. March 7 at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave.

Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury, $32)

What it’s about: This fantasy novel has it all: divided regions and beliefs, a ruling house at risk of losing power, rumors a long-vanquished dragon again will rise. Female warriors fight to save the world. From the author of “The Bone Season” series.

The buzz: “Mesmerizing,” the Washington Post says.

David Sloan Wilson (Pantheon, $27.95)

What it’s about: By The author argues we can solve problems by applying Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution to culture, policy and other parts of life besides biology.

The buzz: Kirkus Reviews gave “This View of Life” a “starred” review.

Kate Quinn (William Morrow, $26.99)

What it’s about: Historical fiction from the author of “The Alice Network” follows Nazi hunters on the trail of a murderess known as The Huntress. A Soviet bomber pilot who escapes the Huntress’ grasp is the key to identifying her.

The buzz: Publishers Weekly says “this exciting thriller vividly reveals how people face adversity and sacrifice while chasing justice and retribution.”