Northwestern prof’s artwork gets high-profile perch in London’s Trafalgar Square

Northwestern University professor Michael Rakowitz in front of his sculpture "The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist" on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square Wednesday. The sculpture, made from 10,500 empty date syrup cans, recreates a Lamassu, a winged bull and protective deity, that stood at the entrance to Nergal Gate of Nineveh and was destroyed by the Islamic State in 2015. | Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

London’s “Fourth Plinth” has been a public perch for everything from a giant blue chicken to, perhaps most famously, a replica of the British warship HMS Victory displayed in a corked bottle.

On Wednesday, in a rainy Trafalgar Square, the plinth’s latest artwork went on display — a piece by Northwestern University art professor Michael Rakowitz.

Rakowitz’s work is made from 10,000 flattened cans of date syrup, and it’s fashioned into the shape of one of the famed Assyrian winged bulls from the ancient city of Nineveh — not far from Mosul, in present-day Iraq.

It’s a reference to the winged guardian that was destroyed three years ago, when an Isis militant took a drill to the face of the statue — artwork that was almost 3,000 years old and carved from a single block of limestone. The artwork’s destruction was recorded on video, presumably as propaganda.

Rakowitz — his mother’s side of the family are Arab Jews displaced from Iraq during the 1940s — stood by London Mayor Sadiq Khan during the unveiling.

Why the date syrup cans?

“The salvage of date syrup cans in this work makes present the human, economic and ecological disasters caused by the Iraq wars and their aftermath,” Rakowitz said at the unveiling.

In an interview with Northwestern, Rakowitz said he’s been doing artwork in public spaces since 1998. He has a particular interest in what happens to art during times of war, as a “method of combating cultural amnesia and cultural erasure.”

“I hope all my work in the future becomes obsolete,” he said. “If I never have to reconstruct artifact, it will mean that all of them have somehow turned up.”

The Fourth Plinth was originally intended to hold a statue of King William IV, but the project ran out of money before it could be finished, leaving an empty platform.

That platform has since become one of the city’s, if not the world’s, best known places for public art.