Now Echosmith fits in with ‘Cool Kids’

BY BRIAN MANSFIELD

Gannett News Service

The members of Echosmith used to play covers in their sets to create moments where the audience would sing along. The quartet doesn’t need them anymore.

The band’s single “Cool Kids” is a radio favorite. “It’s weird going from throwing in a cover that people knew to all of a sudden having a song that people knew,” says guitarist Jamie Sierota, 21, the oldest of the four siblings in the group.

ECHOSMITH with Madi Diaz When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Where: Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Tickets: Sold out

Singing a chorus that begins, “I wish that I could be like the cool kids, ’cause all the cool kids, they seem to fit in,” charismatic lead vocalist Sydney Sierota, 17, puts a voice to teen alienation.

“It’s a conscious decision every day to accept yourself for who you are and who you aren’t,” she says. “There are a lot of things I’ll never be. I’ll never be good at sports or dancing, things that I tried for eight years. I finally came back to music. I accepted the fact that I wasn’t really good at being anything else.”

The group posted the video for “Cool Kids” more than a year ago, but it didn’t get traction at radio until 2014, well after October’s release of “Talking Dreams,” the band’s debut album of tightly constructed pop-rock tunes for Warner Bros.

“We never expected that song to be our single,” says bassist Noah Sierota, 18. “It almost didn’t make our record.” The video needed a year to get its first million views; since May, it has added another 7 million.

The children of a songwriter/producer father who goes by the professional name Jeffery David, the Sierotas grew up in a house full of instruments.

“There were guitars and pianos and drums lying around,” Jamie says. Even better, Dad had a studio in the garage. “A lot of bands get intimidated the first time they go in the studio,” Jamie says. “We grew up playing in the studio and recording to click tracks. For us, it was a very natural environment.” The youngest sibling, 15-year-old Graham, completes the group on drums.

The Sierotas’ father assembled the band seven years ago to play at a community fundraiser. “He wanted a cheap, free band, so he had his kids do it,” Noah says. “We played everything from Rihanna to The Cure to Rage Against the Machine.”

Instead of clubs, “we played in schools, Chick-fil-As and farmers’ markets,” Jamie says. “Eventually, we started doing more real-band stuff.” Both parents now tour with the band, with Jeffery dealing with production aspects and mother Linda handling travel logistics and tutoring.

After playing Warped Tour for the past two summers, Echosmith toured this fall with American Authors and Neon Trees. Sydney likes to keep laminates from each of the group’s tours.

“We try to keep all the fan gifts and the notes, too, but it’s hard to keep track, because you’re on a bus and things get lost,” she says. “We like to hang the fan art up in the bus. It’s nice to see when people take the time to put their art into our art.”