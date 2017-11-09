NYT: Chicago women allege sexual misconduct by comedian Louis C.K.

Two Chicago comediennes are among five alleging sexual misconduct by comedian Louis C.K., the New York Times is reporting today.

In the story, the Chicago comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, recount an incident in 2002 in the comedian’s hotel room, during which Louis C.K. “asked if he could take out his penis. They thought it was a joke and laughed it off. “And then he really did it. He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.”

A third comedienne, Abby Schachner, who studied at Second City and Chicago’s ImprovOlympic, also told the NYT about a similar incident involving Louis C.K.: “In 2003, Abby Schachner called Louis C.K. to invite him to one of her shows, and during the phone conversation, she could hear him masturbating as they spoke.”

Rumors about the looming expose by the NYT have been swirling, and even prompted the cancellation of the New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s controversial film “I Love You, Daddy,” and his scheduled appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was also scrapped. The movie is slated to open Nov. 17 in Chicago.

The Times article also states: “After being contacted for an interview this week about the on-the-record accusations of sexual misconduct — encounters that took place over a decade ago — Louis C.K.’s publicist, Lewis Kay, said the comedian would not respond. ‘Louis is not going to answer any questions,’ Mr. Kay wrote in an email Tuesday night.”

This is a developing story…