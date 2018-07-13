What are you reading this summer? Here’s Barack Obama’s list

Former President Barack Obama posted his summer reading list to his Facebook page ahead of his trip to Africa, which will be his first since leaving the White House. | AP Photo

Former President Barack Obama released his summer reading list on Friday.

The six-book list includes “Long Walk to Freedom” by former South African President Nelson Mandela and “The World As It Is” by Ben Rhodes.

Obama posted the list to his Facebook page ahead of his trip to Africa, which will be his first one since leaving the White House.

“I was proud to visit sub-Saharan Africa more times than any other sitting President, and I’ll return this week to visit Kenya and South Africa. In South Africa, the Obama Foundation will convene 200 extraordinary young leaders from across the continent and I’ll deliver a speech to mark the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth,” Obama said in the Facebook post.

“I visited for the first time when I was in my twenties and I was profoundly influenced by my experiences – a journey I wrote about in my first book, Dreams from My Father,” Obama said.