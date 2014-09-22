Oliver Stone wants Gordon-Levitt to play Edward Snowden

Joseph Gordon-Levitt seen at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in August. | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

There’s nothing set in stone yet — so to speak — but Oliver Stone wants Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play the role of Edward Snowden in the film the director is going to make about the now-famous CIA leaker.

Gordon-Levitt, who recently wrapped filming another movie about a living person — “The Walk,” about Philippe Petit’s high-wire journey between the Twin Towers in New York in 1974 — is said to be interested in the project. “The Walk” was directed by South Side native and Oscar-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis.

As for the Snowden project, Stone reportedly wants to begin filming the movie about the infamous secrets spiller, now living in asylum in Russia, in Munich this December.