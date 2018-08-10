White House says Omarosa claim of Trump racism is ‘false’

The White House is slamming a new book by ex-staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, calling her “a disgruntled former White House employee.” | AP file photo

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — The White House is slamming a new book by ex-staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, calling her “a disgruntled former White House employee.”

The Guardian newspaper reports that in the memoir, Manigault Newman labels Trump a “racist” and claims she’s been told there are tapes of him using the N’-word repeatedly while filming “The Apprentice” reality series on which she appeared.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Friday, “Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous,” Manigault Newman’s book is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

Sanders also says, “It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks.” She’s criticizing the media for giving her a platform.

