Omarosa temporarily exits ‘Big Brother’ after health scare: Reports

Omarosa Manigault smiles at reporters as she walks through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York in December 2016. | Associated Press

Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault has apparently exited “Celebrity Big Brother” following a health scare, according to hollywoodreporter.com. This comes on the heels of reports that Manigault became ill after competing in a game of dizzy bowling Friday night.

Manigault, 44, temporarily left the CBS reality series following an asthma attack, her castmates said on the show’s live feed on Saturday. On Friday , she was not visible on the live feed after the second “Head of Household” competition, where the cast was asked to get dizzy and bowl.

Read more here.