On ‘Family Feud,’ Kim Kardashian West allies with Kanye, competes with sisters

Name something that puts Kim Kardashian West and her family on opposite sides.

And the No. 1 answer is: “Celebrity Family Feud,” where the reality TV favorite and her husband, superstar Chicago rapper Kanye West, competed against a rival team that included her sisters Khloe and Kendall.

Snapchat video posted by TMZ showed Kardashian West backstage at “Feud” and marveling at its flashy set.

“If you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of ‘Family Feud,’ ” she said as her husband grinned in the background. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment, ‘Family Feud.’ We’re playing against the Kardashian Jenners vs. the Wests. And I have a really good feeling about this, that we’re going to win.”

People reports the Wests and their friend Jonathan Cheban were part of “Team West” on the episode, taped Saturday. They competed against “Team KarJenn,” with the two sisters as well as Kardashian West’s mom, Kris, and grandmother, Mary Jo “M.J.” Campbell.

Too young to compete: the couple’s kids, 4-year-old North, 2-year-old Saint and newborn Chicago.

No airdate has been announced for the episode, but “Celebrity Family Feud” generally airs over the summer.