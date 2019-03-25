Oprah documentaries headed to Apple TV streaming; new Book Club set to launch

Oprah Winfrey speaks during an Apple product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019 in Cupertino, California. | Michael Short/Getty Images

In addition to the news about Apple TV+ streaming service, Apple News+ app and an Apple Card Master Card credit card, which was announced Monday in grand Apple fashion, news also broke of what’s on tap between the tech giant and “the queen of all media” Oprah Winfrey, who signed a huge deal with Apple a year ago.

As part of the pomp and circumstance stage show at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cuppertino, California, Winfrey revealed two documentaries are in the works. The first is “Toxic Labor,” a look at workplace sexual harassment and sexual assault. The second, is a still-unnamed, mutli-part series on mental health, addiction, PTSD and loss. The docs are in addition to original scripted fare, also expected from the Winfrey camp.

Winfrey also announced the return of her beloved Book Club, this time billed as the biggest and “the most stimulating book club on the planet.”

“I’m joining forces with Apple. They’re in a billion pockets, y’all,” Winfrey told the audience.

Contributing: Associated Press