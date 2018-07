Oprah Winfrey not running for president: ‘It would kill me’

Oprah Winfrey talked about the presidential bid in an interview with British Vogue, set to hit newsstands July 6. | AP file photo

Oprah Winfrey has made it crystal clear: She is NOT running for president in 2020.

Winfrey talked about the presidential bid in an interview with British Vogue, set to hit newsstands July 6.

“In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bull—, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey tells the magazine. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

