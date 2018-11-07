Oprah’s Favorite Things 2018 list revealed; Eli’s Cheesecake makes the cut

First it was the lighting of the Great Tree at Macy’s on State Street. Now comes the annual Oprah Winfrey list of Favorite Things.

The holidays are officially heralded.

Winfrey took to Twitter to personally deliver the news of her annual gift list Wednesday:

Can you believe it? Halloween is behind us. Elections have passed & we're into “the most wonderful time of the year”! I’ve been busy curating delights for foodies, fashionistas, techies, EVERYBODY! Please enjoy more than a few of my Faaaavorite Things. https://t.co/lETHs8frVC pic.twitter.com/Ax90t2JH4S — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 7, 2018

According to her amazon.com favorite things storefront, Winfrey states “We’ve got gifts for just about everyone on your list. There are even some you may want to choose for yourself.” You’ll have to decide for yourself.

Here are just some of the items on this year’s list (which boasts 107 items; prices from amazon.com) and includes Chicago’s own Eli’s Cheesecake!

— DNA dog text by Embark ($189)

— truffle-enfused hot sauce by Truff ($17.98)

— X5 Multi-Port USB Car Charger by RapidX ($19.99)

— Harper Crossbody by K. Carroll Accessories ($19.99)

— Holiday Dippers by Eli’s Cheesecake ($53.90)

— Faux fur vests by Echo ($89)

— New York Brunch Kit by Russ & Daughters ($140)

— Ultimate Nail Lacquer Stash by Butter London ($160)

— Nespresso Lattissima One ($265.99)

— Luxury Shag Throws with Pom-Poms by Peace Love Home ($69)

— See-Ya Suitcase by Olli Ella ($79)

— Kickstart Helmets by Lumos ($179)

— Electric Step-Through Bike by Story Bicycles ($1,850)

— Faux Fur Hooded Down Coat by Land’s End ($219)

Find the full list at oprahmag.com. The magazine issue arrives Nov. 20.