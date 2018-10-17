‘Orange is the New Black’ to end with season 7

Adrienne C. Moore (from left), Taylor Schilling, Selenis Leyva and Natasha Lyonne in season six of the Netflix hit series "Orange Is the New Black." | Netflix

The cast of the hugely popular Netflix series “Orange is the New Black” took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the series will end with season 7.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

The final episodes of Jenji Kohan’s prison dramedy will drop in 2019.

“As an actor getting ready to say goodbye to a role that I’ve lived with for six years, it’s very poignant,” Taylor Schilling, who stars as Piper Chapman, told hollywoodreporer.com after the finale of season six. “It’s a very kind of surreal time. It’s as surreal as it was when the thing came out of the gate and was so powerful those first few seasons. It’s equally as surreal now to be ending it all.”