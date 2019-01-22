‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Gosling snubbed by Oscar nominations

Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." The actor did not receive a best actor Oscar nomination for his work in the groundbreaking blockbuster. | Marvel Studios/Disney via AP

While “Roma” and “The Favourite” lead the way with 10 nominations each, Tuesday morning’s Oscar nominations brought some seismic shocks over which actors and movies were bypassed.

It’s the end of the awards line for these major players:

“Black Panther” cast and director. The cultural phenom “Black Panther” and its predominantly African-American cast nabbed a history-making nomination for best picture, the category’s first superhero film. But Wakanda’s charismatic king T’Challa, Chadwick Boseman, did not receive a best actor nomination. His screen foe Erik Killmonger, Michael B. Jordan, was left out for supporting actor. Director Ryan Coogler also missed out on a nomination.

Timothee Chalamet in “Beautiful Boy.” The 23-year-old rising star, nominated for best actor last year for “Call Me By Your Name,” was passed over for his dramatic supporting role as a drug-addicted son alongside Steve Carell in “Beautiful Boy.” He received Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critics’ Choice nominations for the role. “Beautiful Boy” was shut out of Oscar nominations altogether.

RELATED

Oscar nominations led by ‘Roma,’ ‘Favourite’; historic nod for ‘Black Panther’

“Mary Poppins Returns.” Director Rob Marshall’s lovingly crafted musical sequel to 1964’s “Mary Poppins” garnered four nominations, including best score and best song for “The Place Where Lost Things Go.” But Academy voters shut out “Mary Poppins Returns” from the major awards, including best picture, best actress for Blunt, supporting actor for Lin-Manuel Miranda and best director.

“Crazy Rich Asians.” The critically acclaimed summer hit made cultural waves and history with its all-Asian cast, and nabbed an ensemble cast nomination for the Screen Actors Guild Awards (the group’s equivalent of best picture). But the Jon M. Chu-directed romantic comedy couldn’t pull in a best picture nomination. Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh also missed out for best actress and supporting actress, respectively.

Ryan Gosling and “First Man.” Gosling drew rave reviews for his performance as astronaut Neil Armstrong in “First Man.” But it wasn’t enough to pull through for a best actor nomination. The Damien Chazelle-directed film was shut out of major nominations, including best picture, director and supporting actress for Claire Foy as wife Janet Armstrong.

Dolly Parton for “Girl in the Movies.” Parton was a breath of fresh air, returning to the studio to record six new songs for the Jennifer Aniston-led beauty queen movie “Dumplin.” But the Academy passed over the Golden Globe-nominated single “Girl in the Movies” for best song.

Ethan Hawke in “First Reformed.” Not many moviegoers saw Hawke playing the struggling minister of an upstate New York congregation in this May release that pulled in less than $3.5 million in box office. But Hawke received unanimous praise for the role. “First Reformed” scored a screenplay nomination, but no acting nominations.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” Who snubs Mister Rogers? The crowd-pleasing documentary about beloved children’s show host Fred Rogers, directed by Morgan Neville, missed out on a best documentary nomination.

Julia Roberts in “Ben Is Back.” Roberts’ role as a mother whose drug-addicted son Ben (Lucas Hedges) comes home for Christmas brought the superstar her biggest critical raves since 2000’s “Erin Brockovich” – and that movie earned Roberts a best actress Oscar. In one of the biggest mysteries of awards season, Roberts continued to be ignored for “Ben Is Back,” missing out on a best actress nomination.

Viola Davis in “Widows.” Two years ago, Davis won best supporting actress for “Fences.” Her follow-up film role as the reluctant but powerful heist leader in Steve McQueen’s “Widows” wooed critics. But the drama received mixed reviews and never caught awards fire. Davis was shut out of the best actress field.

Nicole Kidman. Kidman picked up major awards momentum for her gritty noir drama “Destroyer,” thanks to a Golden Globes nomination for best actress. But the Academy denied the Oscar-winning star twice in Oscar nominations, both for “Destroyer” and for her supporting role in “Boy Erased.” The gay conversion-therapy drama, starring Lucas Hedges and Russell Crowe, was left out of nominations altogether.

Steve Carell. All eyes have been on Christian Bale and his remarkable physical transformation to play former Vice President Dick Cheney, and Amy Adams, as wife Lynne (both received nominations), in “Vice.” But Adam McKay’s gonzo historical comedy also featured a comedic performance by Carell as boisterous Donald Rumsfeld. While Sam Rockwell was rewarded for his George W. Bush performance, Carell missed out for “Vice” and wasn’t nominated for his lead role in “Beautiful Boy.”

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY

Read more at usatoday.com