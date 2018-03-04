Movie fans have even more reasons than usual to tune in to the Academy Awards this year. It’s our chance to find out not just who wins and what they’re wearing, but also how far host Jimmy Kimmel will go, what the winners might say about the hot issues of the day, and whether the best picture presenters will finally get it right.
The 90th Oscars will begin at 7 p.m. Chicago time — a half hour earlier than the ceremony has begun in recent years. The live ABC broadcast will air locally on WLS-Channel 7.
Chicago also is one of eight U.S. television markets in which subscribers to cable and satellite services may sign in and watch the awards show at abc.com/watch-live or on the ABC app.
Before that, ABC will present “The Oscars: All Access,” a special of red carpet and backstage highlights (but not the ceremony itself), beginning at 5:30 p.m. It can be viewed on the ABC Facebook page, Oscar.com and ABCNews.com.