The 90th Oscars will begin at 7 p.m. Chicago time — a half hour earlier than the ceremony has begun in recent years. The live ABC broadcast will air locally on WLS-Channel 7.

Chicago also is one of eight U.S. television markets in which subscribers to cable and satellite services may sign in and watch the awards show at abc.com/watch-live or on the ABC app.

Before that, ABC will present “The Oscars: All Access,” a special of red carpet and backstage highlights (but not the ceremony itself), beginning at 5:30 p.m. It can be viewed on the ABC Facebook page, Oscar.com and ABCNews.com.