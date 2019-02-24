Oscars 2019 fashion — highlights of the Red Carpet glam: PHOTO GALLERY

Regina King, resplendent in an Oscar de la Renta gown, attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Love it or hate it — the topic of who wore what to the Academy Awards Sunday night is as inescapable as the awards ceremony itself. From Billy Porter’s tuxedo gown to Spike Lee’s golden 40 Acres and a Mule one-of-a-kind Air Jordans to Glenn Close’s 42 pounds of Oscar gold dress/train courtesy of Carolina Herrera to Jennifer Lopez’s homage to a glistening mirror ball, Hollywood’s stars shone extra-brightly Sunday night at the Red Carpet for the 91st annual gala celebration.

Here’s a look at some of the fashion highlights:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.