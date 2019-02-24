Our Pledge To You

02/24/2019, 05:44pm

Oscars 2019 fashion — highlights of the Red Carpet glam: PHOTO GALLERY

Regina King, resplendent in an Oscar de la Renta gown, attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Regina King, resplendent in an Oscar de la Renta gown, attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Love it or hate it — the topic of who wore what to the Academy Awards Sunday night is as inescapable as the awards ceremony itself. From Billy Porter’s tuxedo gown to Spike Lee’s golden 40 Acres and a Mule one-of-a-kind Air Jordans to Glenn Close’s 42 pounds of Oscar gold dress/train courtesy of Carolina Herrera to Jennifer Lopez’s homage to a glistening mirror ball, Hollywood’s stars shone extra-brightly Sunday night at the Red Carpet for the 91st annual gala celebration.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Director Spike Lee, shoe detail, at the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775287311

Best picture director Spike Lee’s custom-made Air Jordans add some razzle-dazzle to the Red Carpet at Sunday nights’s 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Here’s a look at some of the fashion highlights:

Billy Porter arrives wearing a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Richard Shotwell/Invision/

Billy Porter arrives wearing a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Jennifer Lopez attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775287308

Jennifer Lopez attends the Academy Awards on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

