Tina Fey and pals brilliantly open Oscars — but don’t call them hosts!

Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler speak onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For not being hosts, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph sure did a fantastic job of giving us a glimpse of how great they would have been if they had hosted the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

Also, the Queen seemed to be digging Queen.

And now, Best Supporting Actress!

Yes, the opening moments of this year’s Oscars were a little bit confusing, a little bit inspiring, a little bit political — and more than a little bit funny, thanks to the jokes from Rudolph, Poehler and Fey.

“We are not the hosts … and Mexico is not paying for the wall,” cracked Rudolph, giving us the first but most probably not the last political commentary of the evening.

Fey: “Hey, everybody look under your seats, you’re all getting one of those cheese sandwiches from the Fyre Festival!”

Loved those three. Let’s sign ‘em up for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards!

Before the trio of comedic stars took the stage, we got a “cold open” featuring the Adam Lambert-fronted Queen performing “We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions,” which appeared to be a big hit with Queen Latifah, Lady Gaga and even Glenn Close, judging from the cutaway shots of the star-studded crowd.

But by the time we got to the “Champions” segment of the truncated anthem, just about everyone in the audience had taken their seats.

Hey. It’s not easy to stand in those shiny dress shoes. And it’s even tougher on the women, ba-dum-bum.

Sandwiched between Queen and Fey/Poehler/Rudolph, we were shown a montage of characters from various 2018 films reciting inspirational lines of dialogue.

It all worked pretty well — as did the decision to present best supporting actress and best documentary before the first commercial break.

Maybe these really will be the shortest Oscars in modern history.