Oscars returning to February, announce key dates of season

This Feb. 8, 2016 file photo shows a giant Oscar statuette at the 88th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File

LOS ANGELES — Next year’s Oscars season has been set, with several events leading up to the broadcast of the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced key dates during the season on Monday, including the handing out of its honorary Oscars, the Governors Awards, on Nov. 18.

Nominations will be announced on Jan. 22, and scientific and technical awards will be bestowed during a Feb. 9 gala.

The Oscars are traditionally handed out in February, but were bumped to March this year due to the Winter Olympics.

This year’s Oscars reached 26.5 million viewers, easily a record low for what is often the second most-watched program of the year after the Super Bowl.

“The Shape of Water” won this year’s best picture award.