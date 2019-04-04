Ozzy Osbourne postpones all 2019 tour dates

In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, Ozzy Osbourne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards 2015 in London. | Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File

Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne is postponing all of his 2019 tour dates, it was announced Thursday.

According to a statement from Osbourne’s publicist the singer is under a doctor’s care in Los Angeles “recovering from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia.” The statement goes on to say that Osbourne underwent surgery last month after sustaining a fall at his Los Angeles home, aggravating years-old injuries from a 2003 ATV accident.

In February, Osbourne postponed the European leg of the tour after battling the flu and a severe upper-respiratory ailment. At that time, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, issued a statement saying: “Ozzy recently developed pneumonia and has spent some time in hospital. Thankfully he is now through the worst part. His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel.”

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going,” Ozzy Osbourne said Thursday via statement. “Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”

The shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020. Concert-goers are asked to hold onto their original tickets, which will be honored for the rescheduled dates. (Because some of the 2019 dates were festival appearances, not all will be rescheduled.) The 2020 UK and European dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Below are the rescheduled dates announced Thursday: