Pat DiNizio, Smithereens lead singer has died at 62

Pat DiNizio, lead singer/songwriter of the band The Smithereens died Tuesday night, it was announced via a post on his Facebook page, from his bandmates Jimmy Babjak, Mike Mesaros and Dennis Diken. He was 62.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pat DiNizio, lead singer and songwriter of the influential New Jersey rock band, The Smithereens – America’s Band. Pat was looking forward to getting back on the road and seeing his many fans and friends. Please keep Pat in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to reports, Mr. DiNizio had been recuperating from unspecified injuries sustained in a recent fall and was undergoing physical therapy at his beloved Hollingsworth House home in Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

In a Facebook post dated Dec. 9, Mr. DiNizio thanked his fans for their support during this time of healing and that “we are doing our very best to deal with current medical issues to get me in shape for our upcoming gigs.”

The band was formed in the 1980s, and achieved success with a string of hits such as “A Girl Like You,” “Too Much Passion,” “Blood and Roses and “Behind the Wall of Sleep.”

A 2015 Sun-Times article, freelance music writer Jeff Elbel wrote: “The group’s musical roots have strong ties to the ‘60s British Invasion sounds. The title of 1999’s ‘God Save the Smithereens’ nodded to the Kinks. The band documented more of its inspiration in full-album tributes to the Beatles including 2007’s ‘Meet the Smithereens!’ and the Who with 2009’s ‘The Smithereens Play Tommy.’

The band most recently played the Chicago area with a gig in September at the Arcada Theater in suburban St. Charles.