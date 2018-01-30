Patti LuPone booked for Steppenwolf’s LookOut

Audra McDonald did it. So did Chita Rivera. And soon it will be Patti LuPone’s turn as the latest Broadway diva to arrive onstage at Steppenwolf Theatre as part of its LookOut series, with a format that encourages storytelling, the dishing of dirt and yes, some singing of course, all orchestrated by way of the skillful “host,” Seth Rudetsky, a master Broadway piano accompanist and highly gifted kibitzer.

The one night only event (with two shows, at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.) is set for March 5, with tickets going on sale at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6. (Steppenwolf Members have pre-sale access beginning Feb. 2.)

LuPone, who had her latest “Evita” moment at the Grammy Awards this past Sunday night, hardly needs an introduction. Most recently she starred as cosmetics mogul Helena Rubenstein in the musical “War Paint” – first at the Goodman Theatre and then on Broadway. A two-time Tony Award winner (for “Evita” and “Gypsy”), she has appeared in countless musicals and plays, and has an extensive list of television credits. She will be returning to London’s West End this fall to appear in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company.”

For tickets ($79 – $150), call (312) 335-1600 or visit http://www.steppenwolf.org.