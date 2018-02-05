Paul Simon farewell tour will include Chicago stop

Singer/songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Paul Simon today announced the dates for his Homeward Bound — The Farewell Tour, which includes a stop at Chicago’s United Center this summer.

Tickets for the tour, including the June 6 concert in Chicago, are scheduled go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10, with ticketing info available at his website paulsimon.com

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians,” Simon said in Monday’s official announcement. “I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Simon is a 16-time Grammy Award-winner for his work as a solo artist and one-half of the legendary duo Simon & Garfunkel.

The tour kicks of May 16 in Vancouver.

Simon posted the news of his “retirement” from the road in a statement on Twitter: