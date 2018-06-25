Richard Harrison, known as ‘The Old Man’ on ‘Pawn Stars,’ dead at 77

Richard Harrison, better known as “The Old Man” from the popular History Channel show, “Pawn Stars,” died Monday. He was 77. | Facebook/Rick Harrison's Gold & Silver Pawn

Harrison moved to Las Vegas before partnering with his son, Rick, to open Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 1988. The real-life business went on to become a reality television show that has been on for 15 seasons. Rick’s son Corey and childhood friend Chumlee Russell also help run the shop.

Harrison’s son, Rick, wrote a touching Instagram post to announce his father’s death on Monday.

“Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more. The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson’s this morning. Love you Dad. See you on the other side,” he wrote.

Gold & Silver Pawn Shop wrote on Facebook that Harrison passed peacefully.

“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Richard Benjamin Harrison (known as ‘The Old Man’ to Pawn Stars fans the world over) this morning. He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully,” Gold & Silver Pawn wrote on Facebook.

“He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reasonon the History television show ‘Pawn Stars,'” the shop wrote.