Peabo Bryson recovering after mild heart attack, cancels concerts

Peabo Bryson perform onstage during the Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala at Washington Hilton on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. | Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

NEW YORK — A representative for R&B singer Peabo Bryson says he is on his way to making a full recovery after suffering a mild heart attack.

Bryson’s representative says Friday he is improving but has to cancel several planned concerts so he can rest. The statement reads, “Mr. Bryson is still listed in stable condition and is improving rapidly.”

Bryson was scheduled to appear May 10 at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino Hammond with Jeffrey Osborne. The concert will go on as scheduled, with Howard Hewett and Freddie Jackson stepping in for Bryson.

Bryson, 68, is a two-time Grammy winner known for hits such as “Beauty & the Beast,” and “A Whole New World” from the Disney animated feature “Aladdin.”

His rep says his family continues to ask for privacy, “but extends their deepest gratitude and appreciation to friends and fans for the outpour of love and support expressed throughout this experience.”