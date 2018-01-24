Fans of the rockers and Cubs fans of Pearl Jam will be excited to know the band will be returning to Wrigley Field for two concerts this summer.

Following up on the already announced “Home Shows” in Seattle, Pearl Jam announced Wednesday they would stage “The Away Shows” concerts at Wrigley Field on Aug. 18 and 20.

Registrations are being accepted now at pearljam.tmverifiedfan.com for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale that starts Feb. 16. Another presale for eligible Ten Club members will begin Feb. 7, and sales to the general public will begin Feb. 21.

Similar shows are also being scheduled for Missoula, Montana, earlier in August, and later in early September at Boston’s Fenway Park.