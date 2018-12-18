Penny Marshall, starred in ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ has died at 75

Actress Penny Marshall, who costarred in the hit ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” and went on to direct such films as “Big” and “A League of Their Own,” Has died. She was 75.

According to hollywoodreporter.com, Marshall died from complications from diabetes. She was diagnosed with brain and lung cancer in 2009.

“Laverne & Shirley,” which ran from 1976 to 1983 on ABC, centered around two single roommates looking for love and just coping with everyday life while working at a fictional Milwaukee brewery in the 1960s. Marshall’s world-wise Laverne was the perfect foil for the sweet and naive Shirley Feeney played by Cindy Williams. She also had a recurring role on the sitcom “The Odd Couple,” as Myrna Turner, secretary to sportswriter Oscar Madison (played by Jack Klugman).

Marshall would also direct the Robert De Niro-Robin Williams vehicle, “Awakenings,” a film which went on to earn a best picture Academy Award nomination. According to Variety, “Marshall was the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million, the first woman to direct two films that grossed more than $100 million, and she was only the second woman director to see her film Oscar-nominated for best picture.”

Marshall was born in the Bronx, New York, and was the younger sister of the late writer-director Garry Marshall. She was married to “All in the Family” star Rob Reiner from 1971-1981. The marriage ended in divorce.

She’s survived by a daughter, actress Tracy Marshall, and a sister, Ronny Hallin.

More to come…