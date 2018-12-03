In emotional post, Pete Davidson addresses online bullies, suicidal thoughts

In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Pete Davidson took to Instagram to address his online bullies in an emotional post that touched on his borderline personality disorder and suicidal thoughts.

In a statement on the social media platform on Monday, Davidson opened up about what the past nine months have been like for him. During that time, Davidson had a whirlwind romance with pop superstar Ariana Grande that ended with a broken engagement.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” Davidson said in the post. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling.”

The “Saturday Night Live” star said that he wants to bring awareness to borderline personality disorder for people like him “who don’t want to be on this earth.”

RELATED

On SNL, Pete Davidson says sorry to wounded vet he mocked

“I’ve been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months,” he continued. “I’ve spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”

Despite any virtual trolls, Davidson vowed to stay strong.

“I just want you guys to know,” Davidson said. “No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won’t. I’m upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you.”

Davidson, 25, split from fiancée Ariana Grande in October. The two became engaged just weeks after making their relationship Instagram official in May.

The comedian recently dealt with backlash for an “SNL” barb about a wounded veteran. He came under fire after making a joke about Texas congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw, whom he compared to “a hitman in a porno movie. I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever.” Crenshaw got the last laugh, appearing on the following week’s episode of “SNL.”

Suicide Lifeline: If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.

Anika Reed, USA TODAY

Read more at usatoday.com