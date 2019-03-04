Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale pack on the PDA at NHL game
There’s finally visual proof that Pete Davidson, 25, and Kate Beckinsale, 45, are an item.
The British actress and “Saturday Night Live” star were photographed smooching in the stands Sunday during a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden.
The two have been romantically linked since they were seen hitting a Golden Globes after-party together in January, though neither has really acknowledged the relationship publicly.
We can’t say we blame them for keeping things low-key. Davidson, 25, recently experienced the perils of a high-profile, whirlwind celebrity romance last fall when his brief engagement to Ariana Grande ended.
They might not have discussed their weeks-long romance but that hasn’t stopped from voicing their disapproval on completely unrelated posts on Beckinsale’s page. And the actress has deflected those comments with next-level trolling skills.
So think twice about commenting on her love life. Just a friendly warning.
