Pete Holmes to preview new season of ‘Crashing’ show in Chicago

Giving a boost to the second season of his “Crashing” comedy series on HBO, Pete Holmes will be hosting a preview event in Chicago this week at Blu Dot, 1953 N Clybourn. The Thursday evening program will include a Q&A with Holmes and new cast member Jamie Lee, plus a screening of the new season’s first two episodes as well as a reception.

HBO also has teamed up with the AV Club, the online sister publication to the Onion, to produce similar events in Seattle and San Francisco.

Details about the event and limited tickets are available on the Crashing HBO Facebook page. The eight-episode second season of “Crashing” debuts at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on HBO. The former Chicagoan portrays a stand-up comedian who is forced to re-examine his life and goes to work in the New York comedy world, after learning his wife has cheated on him.