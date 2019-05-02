Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in ‘Star Wars’ films, has died at 74

Actor Peter Mayhew attends The World Premiere of Lucasfilm's highly anticipated, first-ever, standalone "Star Wars" adventure, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" at the Pantages Theatre on December 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California. | Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

British actor Peter Mayhew, best known for portraying the very tall and very beloved Chewbacca in films in the “Star Wars” franchise, including “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” “Revenge of the Sith” and “The Force Awakens,” has died. He was 74.

Mayhew passed away April 30, according to a statement via Twitter from his family, which read in part:

“The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home.”

The statement also referenced his recent need for a wheelchair following spinal surgery in 2018:

“He fought his way back from being wheelchair bound to stand tall and portray Chewbacca once more in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” … He also consulted on ‘The Last Jedi’ in an attempt to teach his successor [Joonas Suotamo]. He put his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame of the films from his knock kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth.”

Most recently, Mayhew was among the special guests at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

According to Variety.com, Mayhew measured 7 feet 3 inches, but his height was not due to gigantism. George Lucas originally had his eye on bodybuilder David Prowse, but Prowse decided to play Darth Vader instead and Lucas went with the even taller Mayhew.

The cause of death was not revealed.

A private memorial service is planned for late June in Los Angeles. He is survived by his wife, Angie, and three children.