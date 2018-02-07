‘Peter Rabbit’ voice star Elizabeth Debicki hopped around Chicago jazz scene

LOS ANGELES — Elizabeth Debicki says she spent a “glorious” time in Chicago last summer filming “Widows,” the action crime drama

“What I loved best about Chicago was your wonderful music scene,” the Australian actress said. “It’s fantastic. I’m a big jazz fan, and while I was in Chicago during that nice and steamy summer last year, I also became a big fan of the Green Mill. I went there every chance I got. I heard some terrific musicians, and I can’t wait to get back to your city to go back and hear some more!”

Besides Chicago’s great jazz world, Debicki also was pleased to note Our Town “is about the only place I’ve ever been where people — men in particular — didn’t go up to me and gawk and say, ‘God! You’re so tall! Do you play basketball?’ That didn’t happen to me once in Chicago. … So refreshing!” said the actress, who is nearly 6-foot-3 in her stocking feet.

She’ll next be heard, but not seen, in the animated “Peter Rabbit,” opening Friday. As the voice of the adorable and cuddly Mopsy, she’s part of that triplet trio that includes Flopsy (voiced by Margot Robbie) and Cotton-Tail (Daisy Ridley).

“Peter Rabbit” is just about the first comedy and certainly the first kids’ film she’s been in. Generally known for action dramas and thrillers, including “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” and Netflix’s new “The Cloverfield Paradox,” she smiled as she agreed, “It was so different, but so charming and sweet to be in this film. But it was surprising too. I was delighted the dialogue was so witty and sharp and fast.”

• TV host and Broadway veteran James Corden, who voices the title character in “Peter Rabbit,” also had a Chicago story to share. On his sole visit to town, he explained, “we were driving by this place and I saw a sign that said ‘Deep Dish Pizza,’ and we had to stop. … It wasn’t even one of the good ones, one on the good pizza lists they tell you about. But even so, it was the greatest pizza I have ever eaten in my life. I could have stayed in that moment forever!”