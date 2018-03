Photos: Lorde at Allstate Arena — March 27, 2018

New Zealand pop singer Lorde brought her Melodrama World Tour to Chicago on March 27, 2018. Mitski and Run the Jewels opened the show at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Lorde is touring in support of her critically acclaimed sophomore album, “Melodrama.” Sun-Times Photos by Erin Brown.

