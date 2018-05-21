PHOTOS: Meghan and Harry’s wedding — some moments you may have missed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. | Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

While life is finally getting back to normal in Windsor, England, here’s a look at some moments from the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry captured by a pool of photographers during the May 19, 2018, live telecast of the event — and a few other snapshots from the extended celebration. Enjoy!

