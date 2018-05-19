PHOTOS: Meghan & Harry wedding fashion — Who wore what?

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. | Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s a picture-perfect day for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (his newly announced title) on May 19, as sunshine and blue skies welcomed guests to Windsor Castle and the wedding of the year.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was the perfect showcase for the fashions worn by the lucky invited guests. Here’s a gallery of some of the highlights, from the fascinators to the morning coats.

The fashions weren’t the only eye candy on display Saturday. St. George’s Chapel has been given an overnight makeover with flower arrangements at the main entry door and inside the great room where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed.

A cascading hedgerow style using native flowers and foliage graces the entryway. A similar display was inside. Senior chapel official Charlotte Manley said the flowers were put in overnight while other decorations were put in place in recent days.