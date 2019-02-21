Pink soars on big-voiced, foot-stomping new single ‘Walk Me Home’

Pink’s new single is an optimistic departure from “What About Us,” “Beautiful Trauma” and her other recent singles about dysfunctional love.

“Walk Me Home” is a foot-stomping anthem from the 39-year-old singer with the chorus: “Walk me home in the dead of night / I can’t be alone with all that’s on my mind / So say you’ll stay with me tonight / Cause there is so much wrong, going on outside.”

Pink previewed the song on a recent TV appearance on “Ellen” and teased the release of her forthcoming album “Hurts 2B Human,” which she said will be out sometime in April.

