‘Pinkalicious’ musical hopes to serve up plenty of fun, food for thought

In a world that can be filled with far too much gray, The Marriott Theatre for Young Audience’s production of “Pinkalicious” just might be what we need in our lives at the moment.

Because, really, can you ever have too much pink?

“I’m living in a world of pink at the moment,” laughs 33-year-old Landree Fleming, who plays the title character in the production which is set to run through August 12 at the Lincolnshire theater. “But truly, I think one of the most beautiful things about the show is that when things in the world get really bad, you can have a show such as this that is just so joyous. You can just get away for a little while to live in this world of pink for a little bit.”

‘PINKALICIOUS’

When: July 14 – August 12

Where: The Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire

Tickets: $18.23

Info: mariotttheatre.com

Based on the wildly successful line of children’s books from authors Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann, the show’s plot follows the plight of Pinkalicious, a little girl who just can’t stop eating pink cupcakes.

“If I ate all the cupcakes that are a part of the show, I would definitely be sick,” chuckles Fleming during a break from rehearsals for the one-hour production. “We have some that we use during the show that are actually made of cotton candy, so If I have to eat some quickly, I could.”

The storyline involves her sweet cravings, which eventually end up turning her pink from head to toe, causing her to have to go to the doctor for a cure to her “Pinkititis.”

“It’s really about what happens when you have too much of a good thing,” explains the show’s director/choreographer Amanda Tanguay. “What’s great is whether you are an adult or a child, you are going to identify with at least one of the characters. Plus, we hope it will start up some dialogue with theatergoers about what they each took from the show.”

If fact, that dialogue is sparked by a question-and-answer period after each show in which theatergoers can talk with the cast about what they have just seen. And unlike similar productions of “Pinkalicious,” this one will utilize various instruments throughout the musical.

“The inclusion of the instruments has been one of the exciting challenges of the show,” explains Tanguay. “To have the chance to utilize a piano and other instruments to enhance the storytelling has been really exciting.”

The show also stars Lillian Castillo as Mrs. Pinkerton, Wade Elkins as Peter, Adam LaSalle as Mr. Pinkerton, and Allison Sill as Allison and Dr. Wink.

“The cast is just so wonderful in the way that we can have a lot of fun with the show, but at the same time we are also opening space for the audience to think about the underlying messages of the show,” Landree explains. “And when those messages take hold for the younger members of the audience, you can immediately see their reaction, especially since it’s so very authentic. It’s just something that comes so naturally.”

It’s also a message that hits home for Fleming. “I was a little too old for the books when they first came out, but I had heard about them though when I auditioned, and I knew the brand was so beloved by so many,” she said. “It’s an honor for me to be a part of this cast.”

“Landree is just one of these joyful people that makes you smile from the inside,” added Tanguay. “This is the kind of show that might be very silly on the outside, but can have an underlying message that will stick with you. And most of all, it’s just nice to have an hour of pure fun and joy. As far as I’m concerned, the hour goes by far too quickly.”

Tricia Despres is a local freelance writer.