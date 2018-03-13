After two waves of artists announced in real time via a mural painting on Wicker Park, Pitchfork Music Festival today announced its complete lineup, which includes Ms. Lauryn Hill who will close the festival on July 22 with a performance celebrating the 20th anniversary of her seminal album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”
The festival runs July 20-22 in Union Park. Updates and ticket information ($75-$375) are available at Pitchforkmusicfestival.com.
Here’s the daily lineup for the festival:
July 20
Tame Impala
Courtney Barnett
Mount Kimbie
Big Thief
Earl Sweatshirt
Syd
Julien Baker
Saba
Open Mike Eagle
Julie Byrne
Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society
Lucy Dacus
Melkbelly
The Curls
July 21
Fleet Foxes
The War on Drugs
Blood Orange
Raphael Saadiq
This Is Not This Heat
Moses Sumney
Kelela
Girlpool
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Circuit des Yeux
Nilüfer Yanya
Zola Jesus
berhana
Paul Cherry
July 22
Ms. Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Performance)
Chaka Khan
DRAM
Noname
Japandroids
(Sandy) Alex G
Alex Cameron
Smino
Japanese Breakfast
Kelly Lee Owens
Ravyn Lenae
Kweku Collins
Irreversible Entanglements
Nnamdi Ogbonnaya