Pitchfork 2018 full lineup announced; includes Ms. Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill appears on stage during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 29, 2016. | David Grunfeld/NOLA.com The Times-Picayune via AP

After two waves of artists announced in real time via a mural painting on Wicker Park, Pitchfork Music Festival today announced its complete lineup, which includes Ms. Lauryn Hill who will close the festival on July 22 with a performance celebrating the 20th anniversary of her seminal album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

The festival runs July 20-22 in Union Park. Updates and ticket information ($75-$375) are available at Pitchforkmusicfestival.com.

Here’s the daily lineup for the festival:

July 20

Tame Impala

Courtney Barnett

Mount Kimbie

Big Thief

Earl Sweatshirt

Syd

Julien Baker

Saba

Open Mike Eagle

Julie Byrne

Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society

Lucy Dacus

Melkbelly

The Curls

July 21

Fleet Foxes

The War on Drugs

Blood Orange

Raphael Saadiq

This Is Not This Heat

Moses Sumney

Kelela

Girlpool

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Circuit des Yeux

Nilüfer Yanya

Zola Jesus

berhana

Paul Cherry

July 22

Ms. Lauryn Hill (The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Performance)

Chaka Khan

DRAM

Noname

Japandroids

(Sandy) Alex G

Alex Cameron

Smino

Japanese Breakfast

Kelly Lee Owens

Ravyn Lenae

Kweku Collins

Irreversible Entanglements

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya