Pitchfork, Art Institute of Chicago unite for Midwinter music/art experience

It may be cold outside come February, but it’s gonna be hot, hot, hot inside the Art Institute of Chicago.

Pitchfork and The Art Institute of Chicago on Wednesday announced Midwinter, a collaborative music/art celebration combining musical performances with iconic works of art, Feb. 15-17, 2019, at the museum (111 S. Michigan).

More than 30 musical groups, produced by Pitchfork, will be performing live amid some of the world’s greatest works of art. Among the performers slated to participate in the three-day evenings-only event are JPEGMAFIA, Joey Purp, Madison McFerrin, Mary Latimore, Daniel Bachman, and Haley Fohr (of Circuit des Yeux).

Nico Muhly, Stars of the Lid, and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith will be performing unearthed material and soundscapes around the museum. Tortoise is scheduled to make a special appearance to commemorate the 21st anniversary of “TNT.”

Additionally, there will be select performances in the Art Institute’s Griffin Court, Rubloff Auditorium, Stock Exchange room and Fullerton Hall (ticket add-on fee required).

“Midwinter is an ambitious new concept, and with it we’re intentionally trying to push the boundaries of live music. Placing forward-thinking musicians in the context of the Art Institute, we’re opening a dialogue between mediums, and creating a unique cultural event,” said Pitchfork festival director, Adam Krefman, via statement. “You’ll be able to look at a Monet while listening to original music from Nico Muhly; Laurie Anderson will occupy the same space as Georgia O’Keeffe, while the glitch-rap of JPEGMAFIA is playing in another wing of the museum. I can’t think of another event quite like it and we are excited to bring it to life in Chicago.”

Midwinter tickets, which start at $50 (single day/general admission), will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at midwinter.pitchfork.com The tickets include access to the museum, select music performances, gallery soundscapes and live recordings of Pitchfork Radio. Three-night base ticket is $127.50. Ticket add-ons start at $15.

The lineup currently features:

Kamasi Washington

Oneohtrix Point Never

Slowdive

Panda Bear

Laurie Anderson

DJ Koze

Tortoise (“TNT” anniversary)

William Basinski (“The Disintegration Loops” with the Chicago Philharmonic and “On Time Out of Time”)

Perfume Genius

Deerhunter

Zola Jesus

Joey Purp

Mykki Blanco

Mount Eerie

Grouper

Jlin

Yves Tumor

Weyes Blood

Hiss Golden Messenger

serpentwithfeet

JPEGMAFIA,

Sudan Archives

Madison McFerrin

Mary Latimore

Daniel Bachman,

Haley Fohr (of Circuit des Yeux)

Marisa Anderson

Smerz &

Baba Stiltz