Tierra Whack, Open Mike Eagle, Julie Byrne — Pitchfork Day 1 photos

Fans cheer as Open Mike Eagle performs on day one of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, July 20, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The weather cooperated, mostly, and day one of Chicago’s annual Pitchfork Music Festival kicked off Friday night in Union Park.

The multi-genre festival, celebrating its 13th year, runs through Sunday in the West Loop.

Here’s a look at the music, fashion and fun from opening day: