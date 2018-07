Pitchfork Day 2 Photos: Blood Oranges, Circuit des Yeux, Paul Cherry, Zola Jesus

Raphael Saadiq, Fleet Foxes and The War on Drugs capped off Day 2 of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park. Earlier in the day, Blood Oranges, Circuit des Yeux, Paul Cherry and Zola Jesus were among the lineup that kept the packed crowds cheering.

The multi-genre festival, celebrating its 13th year, runs through Sunday in the West Loop.

Here’s a look at the music, fashion and fun from Day 2:

