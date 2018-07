Smino, Japanese Breakfast, Ravyn Lenae — Pitchfork Day 3 photos

Ravyn Lenae performs on day three of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, Sunday afternoon, July 22, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Closing night of the Pitchfork Music Festival was slated to be a mighty one-two punch courtesy of powerhouses Chaka Khan and Ms. Lauryn Hill, who capped off the weekendlong music fest with potent sets.

Earlier in the day, Smino, Japanese Breakfast and Ravyn Lenae were among the lineup that kept the packed crowds cheering.

This year’s Union Park fest marked the 13th for the multi-genre festival.

Here’s a look at the music, fashion and fun from Sunday:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.