Pitchfork Festival’s first wave of artists includes Tame Impala, Raphael Saadiq

Tame Impala, Raphael Saadiq, Japandroids and DRAM are among the first wave of artists announced for Chicago’s 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival.

The musicmakers were revealed in real time today via a mural painted on the facade of The Violet Hour on North Damen Avenue.

Also announced today: This Is Not This Heat, (Sandy) Alex G, Kelela, Julien Baker, Ravyn Lenae, Kelly Lee Owens, Melkbelly, Lucy Dacus, Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society, and Irreversible Entanglements. The rest of the lineup will be announced in two parts in the coming weeks.

The festival runs July 20-22 in Union Park. Updates and ticket information ($75-$375) are available at Pitchforkmusicfestival.com.

Here’s the daily lineup so far:

FRIDAY JULY 20

Tame Impala

Lucy Dacus

Melkbelly

Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society

SATURDAY JULY 21

Raphael Saadiq

This Is Not This Heat

Kelela

Julien Baker

SUNDAY JULY 22

DRAM

Kelly Lee Owens

Irreversible Entanglements

(Sandy) Alex G

Japandroids

Ravyn Lenae