Tame Impala, Raphael Saadiq, Japandroids and DRAM are among the first wave of artists announced for Chicago’s 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival.

The musicmakers were revealed in real time today via a mural painted on the facade of The Violet Hour on North Damen Avenue.

Artist Shelby Rodeffer paints the names of bands performing at the 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago Tuesday, February 27, 2018. | Kevin Tanaka/For the Sun Times

Also announced today: This Is Not This Heat, (Sandy) Alex G, Kelela, Julien Baker, Ravyn Lenae, Kelly Lee Owens, Melkbelly, Lucy Dacus, Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society, and Irreversible Entanglements. The rest of the lineup will be announced in two parts in the coming weeks.

The festival runs July 20-22 in Union Park. Updates and ticket information ($75-$375) are available at Pitchforkmusicfestival.com.

Here’s the daily lineup so far:

FRIDAY JULY 20
Tame Impala
Lucy Dacus
Melkbelly
Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society

SATURDAY JULY 21
Raphael Saadiq
This Is Not This Heat
Kelela
Julien Baker

SUNDAY JULY 22
DRAM
Kelly Lee Owens
Irreversible Entanglements
(Sandy) Alex G
Japandroids
Ravyn Lenae

