Tame Impala, Raphael Saadiq, Japandroids and DRAM are among the first wave of artists announced for Chicago’s 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival.
The musicmakers were revealed in real time today via a mural painted on the facade of The Violet Hour on North Damen Avenue.
Also announced today: This Is Not This Heat, (Sandy) Alex G, Kelela, Julien Baker, Ravyn Lenae, Kelly Lee Owens, Melkbelly, Lucy Dacus, Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society, and Irreversible Entanglements. The rest of the lineup will be announced in two parts in the coming weeks.
The festival runs July 20-22 in Union Park. Updates and ticket information ($75-$375) are available at Pitchforkmusicfestival.com.
Here’s the daily lineup so far:
FRIDAY JULY 20
Tame Impala
Lucy Dacus
Melkbelly
Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society
SATURDAY JULY 21
Raphael Saadiq
This Is Not This Heat
Kelela
Julien Baker
SUNDAY JULY 22
DRAM
Kelly Lee Owens
Irreversible Entanglements
(Sandy) Alex G
Japandroids
Ravyn Lenae