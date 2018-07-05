#PlaneBae: Switched seats lead to budding airplane romance and viral story

The so-called "airplane romance" couple as photographed by Rosey Blair. | Photo by @roseybeeme

While most of us with grilling and watching fireworks, the internet was abuzz with a viral story about an accidental airplane romance.

It all started with Rosey Blair was flying from New York to Texas earlier this week and asked a woman to switch seats so Rosey could sit next to her boyfriend. What transpired next was an apparent airplane romance documented step-by-step by Rosey on Twitter.

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread. — Rosey Blair (@roseybeeme) July 3, 2018

Eventually over 250K people were following along in real time as Rosey, a 29-year-old actor from Dallas, documented the story known as #catchflightsANDfeelings and #planebae.

Half of the plane couple has been identified at Euan Holden, a fitness instructor and brother of former U.S. men’s national team midfielder Stuart Holden. The woman is not sharing her last name, but reports say her first name is Helen.

Hilarious… Knew you were taking pictures 😂 https://t.co/dTuFA8RI1O — Euan Holden (@EuanHolden) July 4, 2018

The plane romance story has exploded on the internet and throughout the media including NBC’s Today Show.

The internet this week fell in love with a viral story about a woman who asked to switch seats on her flight and managed to spawn a fairytale for two other passengers. pic.twitter.com/PDMUOpKawn — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 5, 2018

ABC’s Good Morning America also reported on the internet fascination with the budding plane romance.

Woman who switched seats with another passenger tweets play-by-play of potential love connection. We're rooting for you #PlaneBae! https://t.co/UGWCl7zG9Q pic.twitter.com/GflXb1OOPr — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 5, 2018

As of this writing, Rosey’s original twitter story has been liked by 836K people and retweeted 334K times.