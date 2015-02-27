Polar Plunge gets fired up: Stars of Chicago-set NBC dramas going for Sunday swim

Icy Lake Michigan will be on “Fire” Sunday as stars of the NBC drama take a dip in the frigid waters for the Chicago Polar Plunge.

Taylor Kinney (Kelly Severide), David Eigenberg (Christopher Herrmann) and Randy Flagler (Capp) did it last year, when “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon led the charge into the bone-chilling cold bath for the Special Olympics Chicago fund-raiser.

An event spokeswoman confirmed that the trio of “Chicago Fire” stars agreed to do it again this year, when Lake Forest native Vince Vaughn will be the guest of honor.

“Chicago P.D.” star Jon Seda (Antonio Dawson) also will be back for more. This time, he’s bringing along rookie Brian Geraghty (Sean Roman).

Joining them will be real-life Chicago firefighters Tony Ferraris and Clarence Norwood, who’ve both been on the show, and director Sanford Bookstaver — not to mention a few thousand other brave souls who will go for a swim between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday at North Avenue Beach for the 15th annual event.

Looks like “Fire’s” Charlie Barnett (Peter Mills) and Jesse Spencer (Matt Casey) are off the hook. Maybe Spencer will lend one of his plunging co-stars his hat.