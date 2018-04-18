Pop singers, Broadway-stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will co-host Tonys

This combination of file photos shows Sara Bareilles on Feb. 27, 2018 during a press junket for "Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert" in New York and Josh Groban arriving at the 71st annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2017, in New York. | AP Photos/Evan Agostini, File

NEW YORK — Pop singers-turned-Broadway-stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will co-host the Tony Awards, the theater industry’s biggest ceremony.

They take over hosting duties from Kevin Spacey, the disgraced former “House of Cards” actor who served in that capacity on the telecast last year.

The Tony Awards will be held June 10 at Radio City Music Hall.

Both Bareilles and Groban starred in Broadway shows last year. Bareilles was in “Waitress,” for which she also composed the music and lyrics. Groban starred in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” for which he received a Tony nomination for best actor in a musical.

Associated Press