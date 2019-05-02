New photos for Princess Charlotte’s 4th birthday, taken by royal Mom

This undated photo provided by Kensington Palace on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, and taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, shows Princess Charlotte at their home in Norfolk, England, to mark her fourth birthday on Thursday. (Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via AP

LONDON — Prince William and his wife, Kate, have released three new photographs of Princess Charlotte to mark her fourth birthday.

Kensington Palace said the photos were taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in April at Kensington Palace in London and at the family’s country home in Norfolk.

Charlotte, who turned 4 Thursday, is the royal couple’s middle child, between 5-year-old Prince George and 1-year-old Prince Louis.

She is fourth in the line of succession for the British throne, after her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, William; and her brother George.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who are awaiting the birth of their first child, wished their niece a happy birthday on Instagram. Responding to a Kensington Palace post featuring Charlotte’s photos, they wrote: “Happy Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo.”