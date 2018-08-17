Sandra Brown’s ‘Tailspin,’ Rachel Hollis top Publishers Weekly best-sellers list

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. “Serpentine” by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

4. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “Paradox” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery Books)

6. “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

8. “The Money Shot” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “An Unwanted Guest” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

10. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

11. “Spymaster” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

12. “The Good Fight” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

14. “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

15. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

3. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

4. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

5. “Unshakable Hope” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Death of a Nation” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)

7. “Everything Trump Touches Dies” by Rick Wilson (Free Press)

8. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

9. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. “The Donald J Trump Presidential Twitter Library” by The Daily Show.. (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

11. “The Gutfeld Monologues” by Greg Gutfeld (Threshold Editions)

12. “Dopesick” by Beth Macy (Little, Brown)

13. “Indianapolis” by Vincent/Vladic (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

15. “Unfu*k Yourself” by Gary John Bishop (HarperOne)