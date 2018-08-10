Bill Clinton and James Patterson again top Publishers Weekly best-sellers list

Former President Bill Clinton again tops the hardcover fiction list with his and James Patterson's collaborative effort ”The President Is Missing.” Gregg Jarrett's “The Russia Hoax” is No. 1 for hardcover nonfiction. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “Paradox” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery Books)

3. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

5. “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

6. “Spymaster” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

7. “The Good Fight” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

9. “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

10. “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

11. “There There” by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

12. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

13. “Clock Dance” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

14. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

15. “Thrawn: Alliances” by Timothy Zahn (Del Ray)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

4. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

5. “The Gutfeld Monologues” by Greg Gutfeld (Threshold Editions)

6. “The Donald J Trump Presidential Twitter Library” by The Daily Show.. (Random/Spiegel &Grau)

7. “Death of a Nation” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)

8. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

9. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

10. “Indianapolis” by Vincent/Vladic (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

12. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)

13. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

14. “I’ve Been Thinking..” by Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)

15. “Go Team Venture!” (Dark Horse)